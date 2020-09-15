Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Worker killed in accident at industrial unit in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 15-09-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:36 IST
Maha: Worker killed in accident at industrial unit in Palghar

A 21-year-old worker died after allegedly getting caught in a machine at an industrial unit in Wada in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place at Surya Ferrous in Abhitghar on Sunday, when the victim Rahul Yadav's clothes got entangled in a machine, injuring him severely, an officer from Wada police station said.

Yadav, native of Uttar Pradesh, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, he said. A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, he added.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Algerian journalist sentenced to 2 years in prison

An Algerian court on Tuesday sentenced journalist Khaled Drareni to two years in prison on appeal, in a trial that rights group have denounced as violating press freedom. Drareni, editor of the Casbah Tribune news site and Algeria correspon...

Vietnam sentences 7 to jail for human smuggling in UK

A court in central Vietnam on Monday sentenced seven people for smuggling a woman who later died in a truck together with 38 other people as they were being transported into Britain, state media reported Tuesday. According to the Thanh Nien...

Over 27k electric vehicles supported till Sep 10 under phase-II of FAME scheme

The government on Tuesday said under the second phase of FAME India Scheme, over 27,000 electric vehicles have been supported till September 10 this year by way of demand incentive amounting to about Rs 95 crore. In a written reply to the L...

Bangladeshi cattle smuggler held

A Bangladeshi cattle smuggler, who was injured in firing by BSF, was apprehended from West Bengals North 24 Parganas district, the border guards said on Tuesday. During a routine search in Tentulberia near the Ichhamati river on Monday nigh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020