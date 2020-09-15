Maha: Worker killed in accident at industrial unit in Palghar

A 21-year-old worker died after allegedly getting caught in a machine at an industrial unit in Wada in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place at Surya Ferrous in Abhitghar on Sunday, when the victim Rahul Yadav's clothes got entangled in a machine, injuring him severely, an officer from Wada police station said.

Yadav, native of Uttar Pradesh, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, he said. A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, he added.