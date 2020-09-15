Louisville to announce settlement in Breonna Taylor shooting -Courier Journal

The city government of Louisville, Kentucky, is expected to announce on Tuesday a financial settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman fatally shot by police in March, the Courier Journal reported on Tuesday. The "substantial" settlement will be accompanied by police reforms, including a requirement that commanders approve search warrants before they are put to a judge, the Courier Journal reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was killed in March when Louisville police burst into her apartment using a so-called "no-knock" arrest warrant that did not require them to announce themselves. The settlement could be announced as early as 2 p.m., the newspaper said.

A spokeswoman for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)