Louisville to announce settlement in Breonna Taylor shooting -Courier Journal
The city government of Louisville, Kentucky, is expected to announce on Tuesday a financial settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman fatally shot by police in March, the Courier Journal reported on Tuesday.Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 18:22 IST
The city government of Louisville, Kentucky, is expected to announce on Tuesday a financial settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman fatally shot by police in March, the Courier Journal reported on Tuesday. The "substantial" settlement will be accompanied by police reforms, including a requirement that commanders approve search warrants before they are put to a judge, the Courier Journal reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was killed in March when Louisville police burst into her apartment using a so-called "no-knock" arrest warrant that did not require them to announce themselves. The settlement could be announced as early as 2 p.m., the newspaper said.
A spokeswoman for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
