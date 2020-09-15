Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lok Sabha passes bill to reduce salaries of MPs by 30 pc

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill that reduces the salary payable to Members of Parliament by 30 per cent for one year commencing April 1, 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 18:54 IST
Lok Sabha passes bill to reduce salaries of MPs by 30 pc
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill that reduces the salary payable to Members of Parliament by 30 per cent for one year commencing April 1, 2020. The Salary, Allowances, and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020, will replace an ordinance brought earlier by the government as part of measures to mobilise resources for fighting COVID-19.

The bill was introduced in the lower house on Monday. The Union Cabinet had also approved the temporary suspension of the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) Fund during 2020-21 and 2021-22 in the wake of COVID-19.

Participating in the debate, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that MPLADS fund should be restored as soon as possible. "We should pass a resolution that we should get MPLADS fund. I don't know the intention behind scrapping MPLADS funds. Eighty-three per cent of MPLADS funds is being spent in villages. All MPs accepted that their salaries be deducted by 30 per cent. I am fervently appealing that the MPLADS funds should be restored as soon as possible," he said.

Navneet Ravi Rana, Independent MP from Amravati, was among members who said that MPLADS fund should not be suspended. "Please take our salaries, but please do not cut MPLADS funds meant for development works," she said.

Replying to the debate on the bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government needs to take some extraordinary decisions in the face of the unprecedented situation created by COVID-19. "The scope of this ordinance and Bill is to reduce salaries of members by 30 per cent. I am thankful to all the members who have supported the bill. This is not the question of a small or big amount. The question is charity should begin from home. I am happy that charity has begun from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha," Joshi said.

"When unprecedented things happen, we need to take some extraordinary decisions. We should be role models for others. You have raised the issue regarding MPLADS funds. We have taken so many measures under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi to contain COVID-19. Many world organisations also hailed our efforts," he said. He said the government has announced Rs 20 lakh crore special package and Rs 1.76 lakh crore Garib Kalyan Yojana for various sections to deal with the situation created by COVID-19.

"We have increased MNREGA wages. Whatever decision has been taken regarding MPLADS, it is temporary for two years," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Tomato prices touch Rs 100 in Malda, Aizawl, Imphal: Govt data

Tomato prices are showing an upward trend due to supply crunch following heavy rains in southern and western India with retail prices ruling at as high as Rs 100 a kg in Malda, Aizawl and Imphal. As per data compiled by the consumers aff...

Govt has prepared 2 schemes to promote bulk drugs manufacturing in India: Gowda

New Delhi, Sep 15 PTI&#160;The government has prepared two schemes for promoting domestic manufacturing of bulk drugs to reduce the countrys dependence on imports, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. As per the data from various Port Office...

Infosys to announce Q2 results on Oct 14

Indias second largest software services firm Infosys on Tuesday said it will announce its financial results for the July-September quarter on October 14. ...a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Tuesday and Wedn...

Libya east-based force: 7 militants, foreign fighters killed

Libyas east-based army claimed on Tuesday that its troops killed at least seven Islamic State militants, including foreign fighters, in a raid on their hideout in the countrys south. The statement from the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020