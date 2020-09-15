Gopi Krishna Sagar scheme will benefit 354 villages: MP minister

The Gopi Krishna Sagar dam project will bring piped water to 354 villages in the Guna- Bamori area, Madhya Pradesh Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia said on Tuesday. "The state government has given approval for the project worth Rs 461 crore. 50 per cent of the cost will be borne by the Center and the remaining by the state government," he told PTI.

It will benefit 354 villages -- 223 in Bamori and 131 in Guna district -- Sisodia said. Under the scheme, 62,000 water tap connections will be provided and the project will be implemented by the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam, the minister said.