Police destroy over 16,000 quarter bottles of illegal liquor

The Delhi Police has destroyed over 16,000 quarter bottles of illegal liquor which were seized from south Delhi, officials said on Tuesday. The liquor was destroyed on Monday. "In order to dispose-off the case properties seized under Excise Act, a special drive was launched on Monday at Tigri police station. A total of 16,246 quarters bottles of illegal liquor have been destroyed," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Parvinder Singh said.