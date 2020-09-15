Left Menu
Woman, 'lover' kill husband; angry villagers lynch them in Jharkhand

A woman along with her "lover" and another man allegedly killed her husband in Jharkhand's Gumla district, following which angry villagers thrashed the trio to death with sticks, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Gumla | Updated: 15-09-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 22:07 IST
A woman along with her "lover" and another man allegedly killed her husband in Jharkhand's Gumla district, following which angry villagers thrashed the trio to death with sticks, police said on Tuesday. The incident, which triggered tension in Deragdih village in the Raidih police station area, took place on Monday night, they said.

Police reached the village on Tuesday morning after being informed about the incident and sent the bodies for post-mortem to the Sadar Hospital, they said. Nilam Kujur, 40, was having an affair with Sandeep Dungdung, said Superintendent of Police Hardeep P Janardan.

Nilam hatched a plan to kill her husband Mariyanus and asked Sandeep along with another man, Prakash Kullu, to come to their house on Monday night, he said. They drank and ate till late in the night, following which the two men strangulated Mariyanus to death, he added.

On hearing the cries and screams of the couple's children, Mariyanus's younger brother came to the house and called the villagers, police said. The two men tried to flee but as the villagers gathered in front of the house, they took shelter in the cowshed, they said.

The villagers got hold of them and beat them to death with sticks, Janardan said. They then thrashed the woman, following which she also died at the spot, he said.

Police said they are further investigating the case. PTI IKD SOM SOM

