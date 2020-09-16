Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid tensions at LAC, Indian Army prepares for chilly winter in Ladakh

Amid the tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, the Indian Army has stocked up the oil depots in Leh, Ladakh to supply fuel to the Indian Army troops and protect them from the biting cold ahead of the winter season.

ANI | Ladakh | Updated: 16-09-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 08:54 IST
Amid tensions at LAC, Indian Army prepares for chilly winter in Ladakh
Fuel oil lubricant depot at Leh, Ladakh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Ankur Sharma Amid the tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, the Indian Army has stocked up the oil depots in Ladakh to supply fuel to the Indian Army troops and protect them from the biting cold ahead of the winter season.

"Several depots have been stocked up for the coming winters. We send our supplies for the forward troops. This fuel oil lubricant depot is the largest and highest depot. The fuel sent from here is used to keep the troops warm in cold weather conditions," Brigadier Rakesh Manocha told ANI. Meanwhile, the Indian Army on Tuesday said it is fully ready for deployment in the harsh winter months as it has stocked up all essential supplies including food items, clothing and fuel.

The Indian Army is fully ready and every jawan is getting best clothing, tents, food etc, said Maj Gen Arvind Kapoor, Chief of Staff, 14 Corps. "Our logistic infrastructure is so smartly built that any formation coming from outside, in Plug and Play mode, can join the units here seamlessly and be effective. Today, each jawan deputed at the frontline has state of the art winter clothing and tentage," Maj Gen Kapoor said in Ladakh."Each officer, JCO, jawan is given the best quality ration which is highly nutritional and high calorific value. Today, the troops deputed in Eastern Ladakh have positively impacted the local economy here," he added.

Brigadier AS Rathore said Indian Army procures high-quality ration to provide high protein to soldiers who are deployed in high altitude. "I also would like to inform you that the scale of this ration is the same for every soldier irrespective their ranks. Also, we have received and stock all the ration that is required for the force deployed here in Ladakh," he said.

Multiple rounds of talks have also failed to yield any significant result in defusing the tensions and now the Indian side has prepared itself for long term deployment in the high mountainous region. (ANI)

TRENDING

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

All you need to know about the cheaper Apple Watch SE

Apple has launched a new affordable watch, the Apple Watch SE, that combines a modern design with powerful essential features for the health and safety of users. It brings Apple Watch Series 6 features like the accelerometer, gyroscope, and...

Climate change: Record northern heat, fuels concerns over US wildfire destruction

The northern hemisphere experienced its warmest August ever, the World Meteorological Organization WMO said on Tuesday, amid searing conditions that have contributed to devastating wildfires on the west coast of the United States.The northe...

Biden holds lead over Trump among Indian American voters: Survey

By Reena Bhardwaj Sixty-six percent of Indian Americans currently favour Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential election as compared to only 28 per cent who prefer President Donald Trump, according to a survey...

Manoj Jha gives zero hour notice in RS over 'COVID-19 and its impacts on migrant workforce'

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD MP Manoj Jha has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over COVID-19 and its impacts on the migrant workforce. While Bahujan Samaj Party BSP MP Veer Singh has given zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over increase ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020