Indian Army Rescues Pregnant Woman in Critical Condition in J-K, Provides Medical Assistance

A pregnant woman in critical condition was evacuated from a remote village of Jammu and Kashmir near the LoC, and offered medical aid by the Indian Army personnel on Sunday, officials said. The area recently experienced a heavy snowfall, disrupting road connectivity, so evacuation was only possible on stretchers, they said.

The Gugaldhar Battalion yet again came forward to assist the people of the remote village in Kupwara, located along the Line of Control (LoC), by carrying out swift evacuation of the pregnant woman, officials said.

With no civil medical specialist available, the local Army personnel provided life-saving first aid along with assistance for timely evacuation, a senior official said.

The combat soldier nursing assistant of the Army unit at the Jumagund village and the medical officer of the battalion at P K Gali carried out the necessary prognosis and monitoring of her health to enable evacuation, the officials said.

The Chinar Corps also shared some pictures of the evacuation process in a post on X.

''#ChinarWarriors to the rescue. #ChinarWarriors responded to a distress call to evacuate a seriously ill patient from a remote village, near LoC #Kupwara. Immediate medical assistance was extended & the patient was evacuated to nearest hospital. #WeCare #Kashmir @adgpi,'' it posted.

