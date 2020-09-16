UK government in talks with rebels over Brexit treaty breach bill

UK government in talks with rebels over Brexit treaty breach billReuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 11:57 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has had talks with rebels in his party over the Internal Market Bill, which the European Union says could sink Brexit talks by breaching the divorce treaty.
Asked if he had been involved in negotiations with Bob Neill, a Conservative lawmaker, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said: "There are lots of discussions going on with all MPs from all parts of the debate, not just Bob Neill."
"We want to get this bill through, we want to make sure that we are ready for any disagreements or disputes that might arise if we don't get agreement in the joint committee," he said. "For me, I just want Brexit sorted."
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Robert Buckland
- Brexit
- European Union
- Conservative
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
UK's Boris Johnson faces rocky autumn as Parliament returns
Top EU schools see applications dip as COVID compounds Brexit delays
Britain must move now to bag new EU deal this year, EU Brexit negotiator says
Britain still not engaging constructively on key Brexit areas, says EU's Barnier
Barnier says no change following meeting with Britain's Brexit negotiator