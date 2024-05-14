Left Menu

Beware: DoT Warns of Scammers Threatening Disconnections

The DoT warns against fake calls threatening to disconnect mobile connections. These calls attempt to steal personal information or carry out cybercrimes. Citizens are advised to report such calls to the 'Chakshu' portal or cyber-crime helpline. The DoT has deactivated 700 SMS content templates and flagged 10,834 mobile numbers for re-verification, disconnecting 8,272 failing the check. Additionally, 1.86 lakh mobile handsets have been blocked due to involvement in cybercrimes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 22:43 IST
Beware: DoT Warns of Scammers Threatening Disconnections
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Telecommunications has cautioned citizens against fake calls threatening disconnection of their mobile connection.

The DoT had earlier issued an advisory about WhatsApp calls from foreign-origin mobile numbers, starting with code like +92 etc, impersonating government officials and duping the people.

''DoT has issued an advisory to citizens not to take fake calls being received by the citizens wherein callers are threatening to disconnect their mobile numbers or their mobile numbers are being misused in some illegal activities,'' DoT said in a release on Tuesday.

The advisory said that cyber criminals through such calls try to threaten or steal personal information to carry out cyber-crime/financial frauds.

''The DoT/TRAI does not authorise anyone to make such call on its behalf and has advised people to stay vigilant and report such fraud communications at 'Chakshu' Report Suspected Fraud Communications' facility of Sanchar Saathi portal,'' the statement said.

The DoT also advised citizens to report at cyber-crime helpline number 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in portal in case of already a victim of cyber-crime or financial fraud.

DoT has deactivated 700 SMS content templates blacklisted after it found that they were linked to cyber crimes.

''10,834 suspected mobile numbers flagged for re-verification to the telecom operators out of which 8272 mobile connections disconnected failing re-verification till April 30, 2024,'' the statement said.

The government has blocked 1.86 lakh mobile handsets blocked on pan India basis for involvement in cybercrime/financial frauds, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
2
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024