No place for "LGBT-free zones" in EU, chief executive says

No place for "LGBT-free zones" in EU, chief executive saysReuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-09-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:10 IST
The European Union's chief executive lashed out against homofobic policies of the nationalist government in Warsaw in saying on Wednesday there was "no place" in the bloc for districts proclaimed "LGBT-free zones" in Poland.
"LGBTQI-free zones are humanity free zones. And they have no place in our (European) Union," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told her annual policy speech to the European Parliament.
"Breaches of the rule of law cannot be tolerated," she said.
