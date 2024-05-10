TMC, BJP candidates submit nominations for Kolkata Uttar, Dumdum Lok Sabha seats

TMC candidates Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Sougata Roy on Friday filed their nomination papers for Kolkata Uttar and Dumdum Lok Sabha constituencies respectively.

Tapas Roy, the BJP nominee for Kolkata Uttar, also submitted his papers during the day. Bandyopadhyay, a five-term MP who is seeking re-election from Kolkata Uttar, was accompanied by state minister Shashi Panja when he filed nomination papers.

In his poll affidavit, Bandyopadhyay declared that he had Rs 16,13,212 as income in the year 2022-23. His wife Naina Bandyopadhyay had Rs 11,40,495 as income in 2022-23. Sougata Roy declared in his affidavit that he had an income of Rs 34,16,873 in 2022-23. His wife Dolly Roy, who died in 2022, had Rs 6,66,106 lakh in that year.

Tapas Roy, who defected from the TMC to join the BJP ahead of the elections, also filed his nomination for Kolkata Uttar. He was accompanied by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Tapas Roy's affidavit showed he had Rs 8,54,750 in 2022-23 while his spouse's affidavit showed she was in possession of Rs 18,42,540 in the 2022-23 financial year.

Asked whether there is any threat from his rival candidate Tapas Roy, Bandyopadhyay said, "I don't see anyone as a rival. I have to increase my margin this year." In a retort, Tapas Roy said, "Sudip Bandyopadhyay is right. He cannot see anyone beyond his family. He cannot even see voters of his constituency."

