UK Northern Ireland minister defends legislation that breaches EU deal

Britain's Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis defended legislation that breaches a divorce agreement with the European Union on Wednesday by saying negotiations had yet to find a way of ensuring free trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.

"What's happened through the work of the joint committee negotiations is it has become clear that there is a possibility the EU may not be looking to conclude those in a way that allows us to be absolutely certain at this point in time that we can guarantee to Northern Ireland ... unfettered access," Lewis told a parliamentary committee.