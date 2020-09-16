Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 600 civil rights bodies release charter of demands for protection of marginalised sections

Preventing discrimination against the disabled people and LGBTQ community members and penalising gender, caste as well as religion-based violence were among the charter of demands released by over 600 civil rights bodies for protection of marginalised sections of the society.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 16:45 IST
Over 600 civil rights bodies release charter of demands for protection of marginalised sections
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Preventing discrimination against the disabled people and LGBTQ community members and penalising gender, caste as well as religion-based violence were among the charter of demands released by over 600 civil rights bodies for protection of marginalised sections of the society. In a joint statement, the 632 organisations, including women's groups, LGBTQIA communities, human rights bodies, trade unions and farmers' organisations, said they released the charter of demands under the campaign "Hum agar uthhe nahin to (If We Do Not Rise) which was observed on September 5 to mark the third death anniversary of activist Gauri Lankesh.

The 632 civil rights organisations include All India Progressive Women's Association, National Federation of Indian Women, All India Democratic Women's Association, HAQ-Centre for Child Rights, LABIA (Lesbians and Bisexuals in Action) and others. The charter of demands released on Tuesday covers 13 thematic areas -- Democratic Rights, Transparency and Accountability, Institutional Autonomy and Integrity, Right to Life and Safety, Food Security, Right to Education, Right to Work, Right to Political Participation, Right to Health, Access to Natural Resources, Technology and Surveillance, Rights of Persons with Disabilities and Media.

The bodies demanded penalising any discrimination, violence or stigmatisation of LGBTQ persons and disabled people. The demands raised in the charter also include repealing Citizenship Amendment Act, undoing the "regressive" amendments to the RTI Act, penalising gender, caste and religion-based violence and preventing discrimination against the disabled.

Under the theme of Right to Education, the charter condemned efforts of communalization of the curriculum and demanded the inclusion of Constitutional Values and Democratic Rights as an essential components of social science curricula. "We demand an increase in the number of days from 100 to 200 under MNREGA as a response to the rural distress induced by COVID and an increase in wage rate to a minimum of Rs 600 per day," the charter said.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Top EU official proposes new 2030 target to reduce emissions

The European Unions top official proposed a more ambitious target Wednesday for cutting greenhouse gas emissions in Europe, setting a reduction goal of at least 55 per cent by 2030 compared to the current target of 40 per cent. European Com...

Steel plants supplying medical oxygen for COVID-19 treatment: Steel Ministry

Stepping up fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, steel companies are supplying medical oxygen from their plants to various hospitals across the country, the steel ministry said on Wednesday.&#160; The ministry recently made operational a p...

Indian man pleads guilty in telemarketing scam in US

An Indian national has pleaded guilty to the charges of participating in an India-based telemarketing scheme to try to embezzle about USD 600,000 from seven elderly people in America. Chirag Sachdeva, 30, has been held since he was arrested...

COVID-19 death toll climbs to 4,690 in UP; cases over 3.30 lakh

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,690 in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday with 86 more fatalities, while 6,337 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 3,30,265, officials said. The state now has 67,002 active COVID-19 cases ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020