Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi riots: Police to file charge sheet in UAPA case by Thursday, HC informed

A trial court had on August 13 granted extension till September 17 to the police to complete investigation against the persons booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the case. While dismissing the bail plea, the trial court had said the statements of the protected witnesses in the case reflected the role of many accused persons including accused Tanha regarding the protest sites and how everything was being planned.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 17:11 IST
Delhi riots: Police to file charge sheet in UAPA case by Thursday, HC informed

Delhi Police informed the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that it will file the charge sheet by tomorrow in a case under the stringent anti-terror law –- Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act -- related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February. The police’s submission was made during the bail plea of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) student Asif Iqbal Tanha, arrested in the case.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru said considering that the charge sheet will be filed in the case on or before September 17, the court does not consider it apposite to entertain the present petition. The high court said that once the charge sheet is filed in the case, the accused can agitate the bail before the trial court, which had earlier dismissed the bail plea of Tanha.

The high court, however, directed the trial court that if a bail plea is filed, it should consider and dispose it of expeditiously, preferably within two weeks from the filing and it should consider the application afresh. Tanha, a 24-year old student who was arrested on May 19 and in judicial custody since May 27, has challenged the trial court order dismissing his bail plea in the case.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju and advocate Rajat Nair, representing the police, said they have the instructions that the charge sheet will be filed in the case before a trial court on or before September 17. A trial court had on August 13 granted extension till September 17 to the police to complete investigation against the persons booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the case.

While dismissing the bail plea, the trial court had said the statements of the protected witnesses in the case reflected the role of many accused persons including accused Tanha regarding the protest sites and how everything was being planned. Tanha’s lawyer had claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case and had argued that invocation of UAPA against him was bad in law as there was no unlawful association or terrorist organisation with which he was associated. Pinjra Tod members and JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal; JNU student Sharjeel Imam; Jamia Millia Islamia students Asif Iqbal Tanha and Gulfisha Khatoon; former Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan; Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, Meeran Haider; President of Jamia Alumni Association Shifa-Ur-Rehman; suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain; activist Khalid Saifi, and former student leader Umar Khalid have booked under the UAPA anti-terror law in the case. The communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Belarusian leader says he asked Putin for armaments at meeting - Belta

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to supply Belarus with several types of weapon, the Belta state news agency reported. Lukashenko, who faces mass protests at home followi...

Kannada actor-couple Diganth, Aindrita quizzed by police in drugs case

Actor-couple Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray were questioned for four hours on Wednesday by the Central Crime Branch in connection with the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry. The two, who were summoned by the CCB, will be asked to a...

France regrets that Lebanese govt not yet formed but says there is still time

France said on Wednesday it regretted the fact that Lebanese politicians had failed to form a government two weeks after French President Emmanuel Macron set a Sept. 15 deadline, but that it was still not too late, a presidency official sai...

Top EU official proposes new 2030 target to reduce emissions

The European Unions top official proposed a more ambitious target Wednesday for cutting greenhouse gas emissions in Europe, setting a reduction goal of at least 55 per cent by 2030 compared to the current target of 40 per cent. European Com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020