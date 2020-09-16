Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 killed, 9 injured as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Odisha

Three persons were killed and nine others injured when an auto-rickshaw carrying them was hit by a truck in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday, police said. Police along with the fire brigade personnel took the injured persons to Bangiriposi Community Health Centre (CHC). They were shifted to the hospital later, the officer said.

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 16-09-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 19:02 IST
3 killed, 9 injured as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Odisha

Three persons were killed and nine others injured when an auto-rickshaw carrying them was hit by a truck in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday, police said. Some tribal students and their guardians were going to Suliapada from Dhokota village to collect free ration when the truck dashed into their three-wheeler on National Highway 49 near Bangiriposi, they said.

Two persons, identified as Faguram Hembram (14) and Mansingh Marandi (35), died on the spot, while Manku Marandi (45), mother of a student, succumbed to her injuries at the PRM Medical College and Hospital here, Bangiriposi police station inspector in-charge Dayanidhi Das said. Police along with the fire brigade personnel took the injured persons to Bangiriposi Community Health Centre (CHC).

They were shifted to the hospital later, the officer said. The driver and the helper of the truck were detained, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

As schools across Odisha remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government has made arrangements for free distribution of rice under the mid-day meal programme to the tribal school students..

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

TN govt may hand over land required to build Thoothukudi space launch centre in 6 months: Centre

The Tamil Nadu government may hand over the land required to build a space launch centre in Thoothukudi district within the next six months, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday. In accordance with a request by the Department of ...

Indian-origin minister unveils UK's investment to tackle space debris

Alok Sharma, UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, on Wednesday confirmed a GBP 1-million government investment to be divided between seven companies to tackle the dangers presented by space debris to satellite...

U.S. Senate panel delays consideration of FAA reform bill

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee postponed consideration of a bill to overhaul how the Federal Aviation Administration certifies new airplanes in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes. The committee had been scheduled to consider t...

Chirag asks BJP to fight on more seats than JD(U) in Bihar polls

Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan has urged BJP president J P Nadda that the saffron party should fight more seats than the Janata Dal United in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar coming in for critici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020