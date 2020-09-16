Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kashmiri Pandits' organisation seeks relaxation for PM package employees amid spike in COVID cases

About 4,500 Kashmiri Pandits were provided government jobs in the valley under the special package announced by the Centre in 2008 but many of them are sharing accommodation. "We appeal to the Lt Governor to announce relaxation for the pandit youths provided jobs under the PM package in joining their duties or arrange separate accommodation for them as social distancing cannot be maintained in shared accommodations,” All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC) chairman Vinod Pandit said in a statement here.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-09-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 19:47 IST
Kashmiri Pandits' organisation seeks relaxation for PM package employees amid spike in COVID cases

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir, an organisation of Kashmiri Pandits on Wednesday appealed to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to either exempt the community members selected under the prime minister's employment package from joining their duties right now or arrange separate accommodation for them. About 4,500 Kashmiri Pandits were provided government jobs in the valley under the special package announced by the Centre in 2008 but many of them are sharing accommodation.

"We appeal to the Lt Governor to announce relaxation for the pandit youths provided jobs under the PM package in joining their duties or arrange separate accommodation for them as social distancing cannot be maintained in shared accommodations,” All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC) chairman Vinod Pandit said in a statement here. He said the employees, particularly teachers, have been asked to rejoin their duties on September 21 but they are worried about their safety.

"Most of the employees are either living in shared accommodation provided by the government or living in rented houses where the landlords were apprehensive of infection and are discouraging them to return,” he claimed. In south Kashmir's Mattan camp, four to six families were sharing a single kitchen, the APMCC chairman said, urging the Lt Governor to visit these places to know the situation first hand.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Opp questions Modi govt's handling of COVID-19 pandemic, seeks compensation for migrants who died during lockdown

Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday questioned the Modi governments claim that the lockdown helped prevent over 29 lakh COVID-19 cases and thousands of deaths, and said it should have ensured better coordination with the states. ...

Jaishankar greets Papua New Guinea, Mexico on their Independence Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended greetings to the people of Papua New Guinea and Mexico on their Indepence Day. Jaishankar said he is confident that Indias ties with the two countries will further strengthen.Warm...

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm. . LGD15 UP-COURT-LD BABRI Babri demolition case verdict on Sept 30 accused Advani, Joshi, others to be present in court Lucknow A special court here will deliver judgment on...

Nine Bosnian Serbs arrested over wartime killings, persecution

Bosnias police on Wednesday arrested nine Bosnian Serbs suspected of taking part in the killing and persecution of dozens of Bosniaks Bosnian Muslims in an eastern village early in the Bosnian war of the 1990s, the prosecutors office said.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020