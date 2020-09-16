Left Menu
Development News Edition

Very improper to file plea and say make me HC judge: SC

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde observed that nobody can become a high court by saying “I want to be”. The observations of the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, came while hearing a plea filed by some judicial officers from Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 20:01 IST
Very improper to file plea and say make me HC judge: SC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Wednesday said it is "very improper" that someone files a petition and says that he should be made a judge of the high court. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde observed that nobody can become a high court by saying "I want to be".

The observations of the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, came while hearing a plea filed by some judicial officers from Uttar Pradesh. The bench agreed to hear the petition and issued notices to its secretary general and others, including the Centre, seeking their responses on the plea which has sought reconsideration of the matter relating to their elevation as judges of the Allahabad High Court.

"Issue notice returnable within four weeks," the bench said in its order. After issuing notice in the matter, the CJI observed, "This is something very new. I do not think anybody should come and say appoint me as a high court judge".

"You do not become a high court judge by saying that I want to be," the bench said. "We find it very improper that somebody will file a writ petition and say that make me a high court judge." One of the seven petitioners is a retired judicial officer of Uttar Pradesh.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao dead; PM others condole

Tirupati Lok Sabha MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, died at a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday, family members said here. The 65-year old ruling YSR Congress MP was admitted to the hospital in Chennai, a...

Naga talks continue sans interlocutor R N Ravi

A delegation of top NSCN-IM leaders and officials of the Intelligence Bureau continued the ongoing peace talks to find a lasting solution to the vexed Naga insurgency problem in the Northeast, officials said on Wednesday. The negotiations a...

EC not to extend postal ballot facility to voters above 65 in Bihar polls, bye-elections: Govt

The Election Commission has decided not to extend the facility of postal ballots to voters above 65 years of age in the Bihar polls and various other bye-elections, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday. In a written reply to a qu...

Opp questions Modi govt's handling of COVID-19 pandemic, seeks compensation for migrants who died during lockdown

Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday questioned the Modi governments claim that the lockdown helped prevent over 29 lakh COVID-19 cases and thousands of deaths, and said it should have ensured better coordination with the states. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020