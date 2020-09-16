President Kovind expresses grief over Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao's demise

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao. The Tirupati MP and YSRCP leader passed away on Wednesday.

In a tweet today, the President said, "Anguished by the demise of Shri Balli Durga Prasad Rao, Member of Parliament from Tirupati. He worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people of Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers." Rao had been a three-term MLA in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and former minister in the state cabinet. He was 63.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to pay his condolences. "Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP, Balli Durga Prasad Rao Garu. He was an experienced leader, who made effective contributions towards the progress of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour," he said. Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan also expressed his sorrow at the sudden demise of Rao, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai.

"I express my grief at sudden demise of Sri #balliDurgaPrasad Rao MP from Tirupati. His services as four terms MLA of Gudur and Minister for Primary Education will be remembered. I pray for peace to the departed soul & offer my heartfelt condolences to members of bereaved family," he tweeted. Rao became an MLA at a young age of 28. (ANI)