Delhi Police hasn't given FIR copies of riots cases: Assembly minorities panel

The Delhi Assembly's Minorities Committee on Wednesday expressed displeasure over Delhi Police not providing it copies of FIRs related to riots in the northeast district and directed the home secretary to seek an explanation from the force. The committee also discussed in detail the issue of compensation for the riot victims.

AAP MLA Amantullah Khan, the chairman of the committee, instructed the Delhi government's home secretary to seek clarification from Delhi Police on the issue, according to an official statement. "Delhi Police not providing a copy of the FIRs related to the riots to the Committee of Legislative Assembly was the most important issue in the meeting," it said.

The committee also called three riot victims for deposition. "Two women alleged that their homes were looted, while one witness claimed that his brother was killed in the riots. But no FIR was registered by the police in the three cases," the statement said.

Those cases, where compensation was allegedly less than the actual damage, were also discussed in the meeting and Khan directed officials to reconsider all such matters, it said..