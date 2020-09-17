Fed's Powell to testify before House on coronavirus economic response on Sept. 23

Fed's Powell to testify before House on coronavirus economic response on Sept. 23Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2020 03:06 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 02:36 IST
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify on Sept 23. before a House panel on the central bank's response to the coronavirus pandemic, the committee said in a statement.
The House of Representatives' Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, led by Democrat James Clyburn, cited Powell's comment on Wednesday that "more fiscal support is likely to be needed."