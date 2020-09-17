Telangana CM wishes PM Modi on his 70th birthday
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-09-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 15:10 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. In a letter to PM Modi, the Chief Minister wrote, "On behalf of Government and people of Telangana, I wish you a very Happy Birthday and pray the God to shower his blessings on you to serve the nation for many more years."
Wishes poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from all corners of the world on his birthday. The leaders across parties greeted him. President Ram Nath Kovind was among the first one to wish the Prime Minister.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin are among the foreign leaders who have extended their greetings to the Indian Prime Minister. (ANI)
