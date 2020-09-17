J-K: Body of 'intruder' handed over to Pakistan

Indian authorities handed over the body of an 'intruder', who was shot dead by security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector, to their Pakistani counterparts on Thursday, officials said. The man was identified as Kamran Check, a resident of Hattian Bala in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, they said.

"The body of a Pakistani man has been handed over to the authorities on the other side of Line of Control (LoC) following rules and COVID protocol," a senior official said. He said the man was shot dead near the LoC by security forces on Tuesday after he ignored warnings not to cross over to the Indian side.