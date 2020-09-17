COVID-19: Kerala reports 4,351 new cases, 10 deaths

As many as 4,351 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 34,314, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). 10 deaths were reported in the state on Thursday, said CMO in a tweet.

"September 17 | #COVID19 Update 4351 new cases, 2,737 recoveries, 10 deaths. Active cases: 34,314,Total Recoveries: 87,345, 2,13,595 under observation. A total of 22,87,796 samples tested(across all categories). 608 hotspots," CMO said in a tweet. Meanwhile, the Kerala government has revised its order on asymptomatic COVID migrant workers.

The government has ordered that migrant workers who have tested positive for the virus but are asymptomatic can be allowed to work in specifically marked areas, to avoid infrastructure delay. However, now the state has revoked that and said COVID-19 migrant workers should be segregated and not allowed to work. "The employees who reach the state shall remain in quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine place may be decided by the contractor of the project. This contractor has to ensure that the place offered is individual room and is safe and hygienic," it said in its revised order.

As per the order, the employees coming without a testing certificate may undergo testing on the 5th day using an antigen test at a cost to the contractor. If the guest workers are found COVID positive, they shall be segregated and shall not be allowed to work till they recover from COVID-19, it said. (ANI)