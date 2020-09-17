Left Menu
Development News Edition

Produce ex-PM Sharif next week: Pak high court official to foreign secretary

Sharif, 70, has been in London since November last year after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for treatment. The three-time premier, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar were convicted in the Avenfield properties case on July 6, 2018.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-09-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 23:53 IST
Produce ex-PM Sharif next week: Pak high court official to foreign secretary
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Pakistani high court official on Thursday asked the foreign secretary to produce deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif before the court on September 22. Sharif, 70, has been in London since November last year after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for treatment.

The three-time premier, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar were convicted in the Avenfield properties case on July 6, 2018. Sharif was also sentenced to seven years in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case in December 2018. But Sharif was bailed out in both cases and also allowed to go to London for medical treatment.

He was given eight weeks to return but he failed to come back due to health complications, according to his lawyer. The Islamabad High Court on September 15 issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Sharif for failing to surrender before the court as he was directed.

The court's assistant registrar wrote a letter to the foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood that he should "cause the production of appellant (Sharif) through the High Commission of Pakistan in the United Kingdom" by 11 AM on September 22. A two-member bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani was hearing Sharif's appeal against his conviction in Al-Azizia steel mills case.

Sharif was serving a seven-year prison sentence in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail before being allowed to go to the UK.

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 ICVs from Procure Box

IDEA 2020: Samsung wins ‘Best-in-Show’ and 47 other awards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

More Iranian nationals charged in US with hacking crimes

For the third straight day, federal prosecutors have announced criminal charges accusing Iranian nationals with conducting cyberattacks in the US, with the charges this time targeting a member of Irans elite Revolutionary Guard. The most re...

Delhi Master Plan 2041: DDA holds online meet with residents of plotted housing colonies

Seeking to engage the public and stakeholder groups in the formulation of the Master Plan of Delhi MPD 2041, a meeting was held on Thursday between DDA officials and several residents and representatives of resident welfare associations RWA...

Man of 'Hotel Rwanda' fame denied bail in terrorism case

A Rwandan court on Thursday denied bail to Paul Rusesabagina, whose story inspired the film Hotel Rwanda, saying the terrorism and other charges against him are serious and he should remain in detention for another 30 days. Rusesabagina, a ...

Bharat Darshan Park to be completed by December: South Delhi mayor

The work on Bharat Darshan Park -- mega park in the city which will have replicas of various monuments built from scrap material -- is likely to be completed in the next three months, South Delhi Mayor Anamika Mithilesh Singh said on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020