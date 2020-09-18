President Kovind accepts Harsimrat Badal's resignation from Union Council of Ministers

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday accepted the resignation of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who resigned from the Union Council of Ministers last evening. Furthermore, the President has directed Narendra Singh Tomar to take the additional charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

On Thursday, Harsimrat had resigned from the Union Cabinet, displaying her opposition to the three agriculture-related bills. "The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution," according to a release from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, The President has directed that Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to his existing portfolios," it said. Earlier, Harsimrat's husband and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that his wife will resign over the three farmers' bills brought in the Parliament by the government. The bills are aimed at replacing the ordinances. (ANI)