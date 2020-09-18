Over 400 youths inducted into Army's Punjab Regiment
The induction programme was held at the Kilahari Drill Square in the Punjab Regimental Centre here on Thursday, a statement said. The jawans took oath on the Guru Granth Sahib and the Bhagwad Gita, after undergoing a nine-month training programme, it said. The centre's deputy commandant, Colonel Tarun, congratulated the jawans and asked them to follow the gallant traditions of the Punjab Regiment and the Indian Army.PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 18-09-2020 09:35 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 09:35 IST
As many as 404 youths have been inducted into the Army's Punjab Regiment in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. The induction programme was held at the Kilahari Drill Square in the Punjab Regimental Centre here on Thursday, a statement said.
The jawans took oath on the Guru Granth Sahib and the Bhagwad Gita, after undergoing a nine-month training programme, it said. The centre's deputy commandant, Colonel Tarun, congratulated the jawans and asked them to follow the gallant traditions of the Punjab Regiment and the Indian Army.
ALSO READ
Trains stranded, Railways asks Jharkhand govt to remove Tana Bhagat protestors from tracks
Jharkhand buses seat one person in two seats, charge double fare
Construction work at Jharkhand's Deoghar airport to be completed soon: AAI
Trains stranded, Railways asks Jharkhand govt to remove Tana Bhagat protestors from tracks
Jharkhand to soon have its second airport at Deoghar