Drugs worth over Rs 2 crore seized, one arrested in Jharkhand

Drugs worth over Rs 2 crore have been seized in separate incidents in Jharkhand's Chatra district and one person has been arrested, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team seized 41 kg opium worth Rs 2 crore from a pick-up van in Bagra Bazar in Simaria police station area, district Superintendent of Police Rishav Kumar Jha said.

The person, in whose house the vehicle was parked, however managed to escape before the raid on Wednesday night and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, the officer said. In another incident, a man was arrested and 10 gm brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh seized from his possession in Chatra town on Thursday, he said.

The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officer added. PTI IKD ACD ACD