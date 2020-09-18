Polish ruling party forming minority govt, rejects partners

Polish ruling party forming minority govt, rejects partnersPTI | Warsaw | Updated: 18-09-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 14:53 IST
An official with Poland's conservative governing party says the country's right-wing coalition government has collapsed
Marek Suski said Friday that the Law and Justice party will continue to run Poland as a minority government
Suski said: "Our former coalition partners should be packing up their desks." Law and Justice has been governing with the support of two small parties, one led by the justice minister, Zbigniew Ziobro.
