Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT directs Delhi, Haryana to prepare environment plan for Najafgarh lake

The controversy over declaration of Najafgarh Jheel (lake) as a water body, falling both in Delhi and Gurgaon in Haryana, led the National Green Tribunal Friday to direct both the governments to prepare an environment plan to prevent encroachments and construction in the area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 18:13 IST
NGT directs Delhi, Haryana to prepare environment plan for Najafgarh lake

The controversy over declaration of Najafgarh Jheel (lake) as a water body, falling both in Delhi and Gurgaon in Haryana, led the National Green Tribunal Friday to direct both the governments to prepare an environment plan to prevent encroachments and construction in the area. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel asked the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to steer the proceedings for preparation of Environment Management Plan with the assistance of Central Pollution Control Board.

“CPCB may coordinate as a nodal agency. Such plan may be prepared within three months. Action taken report may be filed before the next date by e-mail,” the bench said. The matter has been posted for next hearing on January 27, 2021.

The tribunal noted that according to a report received from the District Magistrate, Gurgaon, is to the effect that there is no entry of water body in the revenue record and the area is partly government land partly private.  Counsel for Haryana stated however that there is a large water body in existence and a management plan is under the state's consideration. “In view of the fact that there is a large trans-boundary water body which partly falls in Delhi and partly in Haryana, it will be appropriate that an Environment Management Plan is prepared jointly by the State of Haryana and NCT of Delhi,” the NGT said.

The order came on a plea by NGO Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) seeking execution of NGT's 2017 order to expeditiously decide the issue. The plea alleged that the NCT of Delhi and the Haryana have failed to take necessary action.

It claimed that even though three years have passed since the Haryana government assured the tribunal to declare the lake as water body, further steps have not been taken so as to check encroachments and constructions. The NGO, in its plea through advocate Aakash Vashishtha, had sought direction to the Delhi and Haryana governments to declare Najafgarh lake as a water body/wetland.

According to the applicant, there is serious threat to the water body because of continuous encroachment and constructions in the submergence zone of the lake. After claiming there was no natural lake in the Najafgarh area, the Haryana government had earlier taken a U-turn by telling the NGT that it had been accepted as a water body.

INTACH had alleged that the large-scale construction work done in the floodplain of the Najafgarh nallah and the lake had drained the area..

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey upset by Sarraj's plan to step down in Libya -Erdogan

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey was upset that Libyas internationally recognised Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, an ally, wants to quit next month and Ankara may hold talks with his government on the issue in the coming week....

Prosecutors open homicide case after hacker attack on German hospital

German prosecutors opened a homicide investigation on Friday into the case of a patient who died after a hospital in the western city of Duesseldorf was unable to admit her because its systems had been knocked out by a cyber attack. The fem...

Soccer-Arteta says he had fears Aubameyang would leave Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta conceded on Friday that he was initially worried that the club would lose captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the transfer window and the strikers decision to extend his stay was a welcome boost. The 31-year-ol...

Mayawati asks Union govt to pay heed to wishes of farmers

BSP president Mayawati on Friday opposed the passage of two farmer-related bills in Parliament and asked the central government to pay heed to the wishes of agriculturalistsIn a tweet, the BSP president said, Two bills related to farmers we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020