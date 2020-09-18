Left Menu
Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man after victim could not be traced

There is no public witness on record who identified the accused except one Constable Satish who had also given a statement on March 26, though the incident was of February 25," the court said.

A Delhi court Friday granted bail to a man after the person, who was stated to be injured in the case related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February, could not be traced. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted the relief to Imran on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 15,000 with a surety of like amount.

The case was registered based on the fact that one Rahul (28) was injured during the riots in Kabir Nagar area on February 25. The court said there was no statement of Rahul on record and Imran was only identified by Constable Satish in the case after a delay of one month.

"In the present case, Section 307 (attempt to murder) IPC (Indian Penal Code) has been attracted on account of injury to a person namely Rahul. However, Rahul is not traceable and no statement of Rahul is on record. There is no public witness on record who identified the accused except one Constable Satish who had also given a statement on March 26, though the incident was of February 25," the court said. The court directed the accused not to get in touch with any of the witnesses or leave Delhi till the conclusion of the case. It further said he should not tamper with evidence and indulge in any other criminal acts.

During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor Saleem Ahmed, appearing for the state, informed the court the victim had given his fake address and mobile number and the police tried to search him but he could not be traced out. The public prosecutor further said that Constable Satish was present in the area during the riots and had seen the rioters.

Imran was arrested after Satish had identified him to be allegedly one of the rioters, Ahmed said. The prosecutor further claimed that the accused had disclosed that on February 25, he had joined the riots with the people of his religion and had thrown stones on the people of the other group. Advocate Saleem Malik, appearing for Imran, told the court that he was in judicial custody since April 9 in the case and has been falsely implicated.

The charge sheet has been filed and nothing has been recovered from his possession, Malik said. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

