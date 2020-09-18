Left Menu
Development News Edition

19.4 pc drop in Hepatitis-B birth doses, 31 pc drop in vaccination sessions in April-June

Giving details of restoration of vaccination drives in containment zones, Choubey said immunization services are being provided to beneficiaries who reach the immunization session sites in containment zones with measures to prevent COVID-19 spread like physical distancing, use of mask, hand sanitizer etc. Appropriate communication material has been developed and shared with the states and UTs for addressing vaccine hesitancy and strengthening routine immunization with due precautions during the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 20:09 IST
19.4 pc drop in Hepatitis-B birth doses, 31 pc drop in vaccination sessions in April-June
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter

There has been an over 19 per cent drop in Hepatitis-B doses administered at birth and 31 per cent drop in vaccination sessions in health facilities and outreach sessions from April to June this year as compared to the same period last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Parliament was informed on Friday. During the same months this year, there has been a drop of 23.9 per cent in institutional deliveries in the country in comparison to the same duration in 2019 as per the Health Management Information System (HMIS), Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. As per the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) portal, a total of 10,96,048 antenatal checkups have been conducted from March to August this year.

"There has been 19.4 per cent drop in Hepatitis-B birth doses administered and 31 per cent drop in vaccination sessions held in health facility and outreach sessions from April to June '20 as compared to same period last year as per Health Management Information System (HMIS), in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic," Choubey said. Giving details of restoration of vaccination drives in containment zones, Choubey said immunization services are being provided to beneficiaries who reach the immunization session sites in containment zones with measures to prevent COVID-19 spread like physical distancing, use of mask, hand sanitizer etc.

Appropriate communication material has been developed and shared with the states and UTs for addressing vaccine hesitancy and strengthening routine immunization with due precautions during the pandemic. Supply chain of vaccines and other logistics has been ensured during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. Further, sub-national Pulse Polio Immunization activities have been allowed in containment zones with measures to prevent coronavirus infection spread, he said.

Elaborating on the steps to address disruption in routine child and adult immunisation activities due to COVID-19, Choubey said to ensure universal immunization states and UTs have been provided with a series of guidelines for delivering immunization services as well as Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent Health Plus Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) services in the midst of the pandemic. The same has also been reiterated in video conferences with the states and UTs. Guidelines are also uploaded on the Ministry of Health website for wider dissemination. He further said regular reviews are being held with the states and UTs to discuss challenges being faced during the pandemic and the necessary measures taken to ensure immunization services. Choubey further clarified there is no shortage of vaccines in the country. Appropriate communication material has been developed and shared with the states and UTs for addressing vaccine hesitancy and strengthening routine immunization during COVID-19 pandemic, the minister said. As per HMIS, 58,14,588 children were fully immunized from April-June 2019, whereas during the same period in 2020, 44,13,896 children were fully immunized.

On whether the Government has formulated a policy to track and trace individuals that may have missed their regular shots due to COVID-19, Choubey said, "Yes, due list is prepared after each immunization session to track and trace individuals who have missed their regular vaccine including individuals who have missed vaccination due to COVID-19 pandemic."

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US bans TikTok and WeChat to safeguard national security

The US on Friday issued orders to ban popular Chinese social media apps TikTok and WeChat from Sunday to safeguard national security, weeks after India banned them, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the ...

Always enjoyed watching Dhoni play because of his style, says midfielder Anirudh Thapa

Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa has revealed as to how the aggression displayed by wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni helped in shaping his career. Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 and now Thapa has men...

'The Vanishing Half', 'A Burning' nominated for National Book Award

Two of the summers most talked about novels, Brit Bennetts The Vanishing Half and Megha Majumdars A Burning, are on the National Book Awards fiction longlist. Judges also nominated the story collection If I Had Two Wings, by Randall Kenan, ...

Belarus, backers seek to block speeches at UN rights body

A representative of Belarus, backed by Russia, China and Venezuela, tried and failed to limit speeches as the UNs top human rights body held an urgent debate Friday on alleged rights violations by Belarusian authorities under President Alex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020