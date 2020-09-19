Nirmala Sitharaman moves bill in Rajya Sabha to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday moved the bill for the amendment of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 in the Rajya Sabha on Saturday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 10:43 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday moved the bill for the amendment of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 in the Rajya Sabha on Saturday. Earlier, BJP MPs Sonal Mansingh and Neeraj Shekhar gave Zero Hour notices in the Upper House.
While Mansingh gave the notice over the demand to provide support to artists facing a hard time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shekhar gave it demanding the inclusion of Bhojpuri in Schedule 8 of the Constitution. The Monsoon Session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is slated to end on October 1. (ANI)
