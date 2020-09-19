Auto-rickshaw driver hangs self at Noida home

The body of a 27-year-old man was on Saturday found at his rented accommodation in Uttar Pradesh's Noida in a case of suspected suicide, police said. The man worked as an auto-rickshaw driver and lived with his wife in Salarpur village under Sector 39 Police Station limits, they said. “The body of the man was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the house this morning. His family members told the police that he had a fight with his wife last night,” a local police officer said. The exact cause behind the man taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the official said, adding that the man hailed from Jalaun district of the state

The body has been sent for post mortem and further proceedings are underway, the police said.