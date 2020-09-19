Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arrested scribe Rajeev Sharma was passing info about India's border strategy to Chinese

Sharma was also in contact with some Chinese intelligence officer, the police officer said, adding the freelance journalist got Rs 40 lakh in one-and-a-half years and he was getting USD 1,000 for each information.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 16:32 IST
Arrested scribe Rajeev Sharma was passing info about India's border strategy to Chinese
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Saturday said arrested freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma was passing sensitive information about India's border strategy and Army deployment to Chinese intelligence. At a press conference, Special Cell DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said Sharma was writing on defence-related issues for some Indian media organisations, as well as China's Global Times.

He was contacted by Chinese Intelligence agents in 2016. Sharma was also in contact with some Chinese intelligence officer, the police officer said, adding the freelance journalist got Rs 40 lakh in one-and-a-half years and he was getting USD 1,000 for each information. Sharma was arrested September 14 based on inputs from central intelligence. Police have seized classified defence documents from him, the DCP said. He said that a Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate have also been arrested for allegedly paying Sharma large amounts of money routed through shell companies.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Centre rejects study which claims India is world's largest emitter of anthropogenic sulphur dioxide

The Environment Ministry on Saturday rejected the findings of a study which claimed that India is the worlds largest emitter of anthropogenic sulphur dioxide SO2 and informed the Rajya Sabha that 18 units for flue-gas desulphurization were ...

Govt focussing on lowering road transport costs: V K Singh

The government is taking various steps to reduce road transport costs which in turn will make goods and services cheaper for the common man, Union minister V K Singh said on Saturday. Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Singh ...

India's external debt up nearly 3 pc to USD 559 bn at March-end

Indias total external debt increased by 2.8 per cent to USD 558.5 billion at the end of March mainly on account of a rise in commercial borrowings, according to a report released by the Finance Ministry. The external debt stood at USD 543 b...

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles Southern California

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night, according to the US Geological Survey. The earthquake hit around 1140 PM, about 3 kilometers outside of South El Monte, near Los Angeles, the agency reported.Prelimina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020