Bike-borne phone snatchers held after encounter with Noida cops

The two bike-borne men were fleeing after snatching a man's mobile phone near D Park and were chased down by the local police in the morning, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said. "The accused had done a similar act on Friday evening in Sector 58 police station area also after which an FIR was lodged for mobile snatching and the police teams were asked to be alert.

Updated: 19-09-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 19:00 IST
Two alleged mobile phone snatchers were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida following an encounter with police on Saturday, officials said. The two bike-borne men were fleeing after snatching a man's mobile phone near D Park and were chased down by the local police in the morning, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

"The accused had done a similar act on Friday evening in Sector 58 police station area also after which an FIR was lodged for mobile snatching and the police teams were asked to be alert. This morning they targeted another man but police patrol teams were alert and the miscreants were chased down," Singh said. "When the accused found themselves being surrounded by policemen, they opened fire in a bid to escape but got injured in retaliatory firing. They were held and taken to a hospital for treatment," he added.

The accused have been identified as Ajay and Vivek, both residents of Kalyanpuri in Delhi, police said, adding that the duo is suspected behind multiple robberies and snatchings, especially in the border areas of the national capital. Police said they have seized two country-made pistols along with some ammunition and two mobile phones from the two men, and also impounded their motorcycle.

An FIR has been lodged at Sector 58 police station against them and further proceedings are underway, the police said..

