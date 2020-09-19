Left Menu
Nagpur: 3 drown while immersing kin's ashes in Kolar river

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-09-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 20:15 IST
Nagpur: 3 drown while immersing kin's ashes in Kolar river

Three people drowned on Saturdaywhile immersing the ashes of a relative in Kolar river inNagpur district, police said

The incident happened in Nanda village, said anofficial, who identified the victims as Nayan Kailas Yedkar(20), Harshit Raju Edwan (21) and Akash Rajendra Raut (25),all residents of Babulkheda area here

"Akash was drowning and the other two tried to savehim, in the process losing their lives as well. Bodies ofAkash and Nayan have been fished out so far," the Khaparkhedapolice station official said.

