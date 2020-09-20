Two Home Guard jawans die after being hit by truck

Two jawans of the Home Guard on way to discharge their duties were killed after a truck hit them in Kohraur area here on Sunday, police said. Station House Officer (SHO), Kohraur, Sanjay Yadav said the incident took place near Gaura canal on Sunday morning when Home Guard jawans Durgesh Ojha (27) and Dev Prasad Singh (50) were going to Mudafapur to discharge their duties.

The jawans, posted at Kohraur police station, were rushed to the district hospital, where they were declared dead, the SHO said. The truck driver fled the spot after the accident, leaving behind the vehicle, police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.