Guj: Boat capsizes in reservoir, 1 dead, 5 swim to safety

A man drowned and fivepeople were rescued after their boat capsized in the reservoirof Ukai dam in Tapi district in Gujarat, police said onSunday

Six people from Manekpore village had gone fishinglate Saturday evening but their boat toppled due to a stronggust of wind, an Uchhal police station official said

"Miraj Gamit (60) went missing while the other fivemanaged to swim to safety. Gamit's body was found on Sundaymorning. An accidental death case has been registered," hesaid.