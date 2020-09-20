MoS Home shares COVID-19 cases data among CAPF personnel

Left Menu
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Sunday informed the Lok Sabha about the number of COVID-19 cases in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 18:47 IST
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Sunday informed the Lok Sabha about the number of COVID-19 cases in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). "The Border Security Force (BSF) has a total of 8,934 COVID cases. The death rate is 0.26 per cent in BSF while the recovery rate stands at 80.41 per cent. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has the maximum number of infections at 9,158 and the highest recovery rate too which stands at 84.04 per cent. The death rate in CRPF stands at 0.39 per cent," Rai said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

The Government has established COVID-19 Hospitals, COVID Care Centres and Dedicated COVID Health Centres (DCHC) for treatment and to support the recovery of CAPF personnel, who are found positive for COVID-19, the Minister added. In addition to normal benefits available to CAPF personnel on death, it has been decided to provide Rs 15 Lakh to next of kin through "Bharat Ke Veer" funds, in cases where a CAPF personnel dies due to COVID-19 infection contracted while deployed on COVID-19 related duties. An immediate grant for funeral expenses and support for expeditious processing of family pension and other dues is provided. (ANI)

