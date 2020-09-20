Left Menu
Development News Edition

HM Amit Shah discusses key issues related to Assam; Sonowal attends

Issues related to Assam-specific NRC, which was rejected by the state government alleging anomalies after its final list was published last year, granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six ethnic communities -- Koch-Rajbongshi, Tai-Ahom, Matak, Moran, Chutia and Tea Tribes -- and recommendations of Clause 6 Committee of the Assam Accord were discussed at the meeting Sunday evening, a home ministry official said. The final National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published on August 31, 2019, by excluding 19.06 lakh people.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 20:56 IST
HM Amit Shah discusses key issues related to Assam; Sonowal attends
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday discussed key issues of Assam -- the NRC, demand for granting ST status to six communities and report of a committee set up for implementation of a vital clause of the Assam Accord, officials said. A team of top functionaries of the Assam government, led by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, attended the two-hour-long meeting held at Shah's residence.

This was the first major meeting the home minister attended after returning from AIIMS where he was admitted for a medical check up last week. Issues related to Assam-specific NRC, which was rejected by the state government alleging anomalies after its final list was published last year, granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six ethnic communities -- Koch-Rajbongshi, Tai-Ahom, Matak, Moran, Chutia and Tea Tribes -- and recommendations of Clause 6 Committee of the Assam Accord were discussed at the meeting Sunday evening, a home ministry official said.

The final National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published on August 31, 2019, by excluding 19.06 lakh people. A total of 3.11 crore names were included out of 3.30 crore applicants. The NRC is an exercise to verify citizenship in India. The Assam government had already rejected the much-publicised NRC as it claimed that many ineligible persons managed to include their names while genuine Indian citizens were left out from the database.

Chief Minister Sonowal had said the Supreme Court-monitored NRC would have been a "correct NRC" had the full responsibility of its updation been given to the state government. The long-standing demand of the six ethnic communities of Assam for granting them ST status has been deliberated by both central and state governments for many years now, and there is a possibility of a final outcome to it by the end of this year.

Sonowal had said that both the Centre and state governments are serious in meeting the demands of various ethnic communities with regards to their reservation. A high-level committee was set up last year for giving recommendations for implementation of the Clause 6 of the 1985 Assam Accord that came at the culmination of a six-year-long movement against illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

The Clause 6 reads, "Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people". According to the terms and conditions of the committee, "The committee will assess the appropriate level of reservation of seats in Assam Legislative Assembly and local bodies for the Assamese people". "The committee will recommend the appropriate level of reservations in employment under the government of Assam for the Assamese people," according to a home ministry notification. The committee, headed by Justice (Retd) B K Sharma, submitted its report to the Assam government in February.

It recommended reservation of 80 per cent seats in legislative bodies for indigenous people while suggesting the creation of an Upper House in Assam. The report proposed January 1951 as the cut-off date for any Indian citizen residing in Assam to be defined as an Assamese for the purpose of implementing Clause 6.

The report also sought reservation in government jobs for locals and talked about issues related to land and land rights, linguistic, cultural and social rights and protection of the state's resources and biodiversity. However, it is to be seen how the central government is going to implement the recommendations of the committee as the Supreme Court has already put a cap of 50 per cent in the case of providing reservations in jobs and other matters.

Issues related to floods, erosion, implementation of the Bodo Accord and revival of the two sick paper mills were also discussed at the meeting, another official said.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Pioli tells Milan they need a winning start this time

AC Milan have lost their opening Serie A match in each of the last two seasons and coach Stefano Pioli says they need to kick that habit when they host Bologna on Monday. Pioli said Milan, sixth last season, were targeting a top four finish...

BJP considering to move privilege motion against opposition MPs for creating ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Political confrontation between the ruling NDA and opposition parties is likely to escalate over the Sunday ruckus in Rajya Sabha as the BJP is considering moving privilege motion against several opposition MPs, accused of unruly behaviour ...

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 54-lakh mark with spike of 92,605 new cases

Indias COVID-19 case tally crossed 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The total case tally stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active c...

18,855 people given Indian citizenship in past 5 years: MHA

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Sunday said that a total of 18,855 people received Indian citizenship in the past five years. Rais statement comes in response to Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmals question regarding the citizens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020