Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM Baghel holds meet on collecting data for OBC, EWS quota to dispose pending HC cases

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel chaired a cabinet meeting through video conferencing to discuss the collection of data class-wise updated data for disposal of pending cases in the High Court held in relation to providing 27 per cent reservation to the Other Backward Classes and reservation up to 10 per cent to economically weaker sections of the general category of the state in public services.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 20-09-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 22:20 IST
CM Baghel holds meet on collecting data for OBC, EWS quota to dispose pending HC cases
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel chaired a cabinet meeting through video conferencing to discuss the collection of data class-wise updated data for disposal of pending cases in the High Court held in relation to providing 27 per cent reservation to the Other Backward Classes and reservation up to 10 per cent to economically weaker sections of the general category of the state in public services. According to an official release, in the meeting, it was decided that the updated data will be prepared under the guidance of the Patel Commission, considering the ration card database currently in use in the state.

Approval of this data will also be done in the Gram Sabha and the Ward Sabhas of the Urban Bodies. In the cabinet meeting, it was decided to prepare class-wise updated data through a new process regarding the disposal of the adjournment given by the High Court on the reservation ordinance of the Government of Chhattisgarh.

This new data will be prepared using the ration card prevailing in the state as the basis so that the data of the left out people can also be collected class wise. Chief Minister Baghel and other ministers said the database prepared by the Food Department on the basis of the ration card prevalent in the state is credible and talked about including the missing families in this database. Currently, 99 per cent of the prevalent ration cards are linked to the Aadhaar numbers and bank accounts of the families concerned.

Chief Minister Baghel directed to issue new guidelines soon to collect the correct data of all sections. He said that the state government has decided to provide 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections of the general class. At present, the number of ration cards issued to the general category is only 8.18 per cent of the number of beneficiaries in the state. It is likely to increase with the fresh application of left out families. The percentage of general category is expected to increase from 8.18 to 11-12 per cent.

In the meeting, it was decided to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation on October 2, in a brief manner in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Parliament nod to bill to cut salary and allowances of ministers by 30 per cent

Parliament on Sunday passed the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers Amendment Bill, 2020, which proposes to reduce the salaries and allowances of ministers by 30 per cent for a year to augment financial resources required to fight the COVI...

Delhi customs helps woman get belongings of her brother who died in US

In a humanitarian gesture, the customs authorities helped a woman get personal belongings of her brother, who died in the US recently, by waiving duty on the parcel. The move came after the deceaseds sister Shubhra Goyal took to Twitter to ...

France reports 10,569 new daily COVID-19 cases

French health authorities reported 10,569 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from the previous days record increase of 13,498.The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections has risen to 31,585 from the 31,27...

Cycling-Pogacar becomes first Slovenian to win the Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar became the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France after he retained the overall leaders yellow jersey in the 21st stage won by Sam Bennett on Sunday.The Team UAE Emirates rider, who will celebrate his 22nd birthday on Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020