U.S. Senator Alexander indicates comfortable moving forward on SCOTUS nomination

U.S. Senator Alexander indicates comfortable moving forward on SCOTUS nominationReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2020 02:52 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 02:03 IST
Republican U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander indicated in a statement on Sunday he is comfortable moving forward on a Supreme Court nomination in an election year to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died on Friday, CNN reported.
"No one should be surprised that a Republican Senate majority would vote on a Republican President's Supreme Court nomination, even during a presidential election year. The Constitution gives senators the power to do it," Alexander said in a statement posted on Twitter by CNN reporter Lauren Fox.
