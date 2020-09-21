India's Ambassador-designate to Afghanistan calls on President Ram Nath Kovind
India's Ambassador-designate to Afghanistan, Rudrendra Tandon, called on President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday here at Rashtrapati Bhavan.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 13:40 IST
India's Ambassador-designate to Afghanistan, Rudrendra Tandon, called on President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday here at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Tandon is a 1994 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, who was appointed as India's Ambassador to Afghanistan in August.
Immediately before this appointment, Tandon has served as the Ambassador of India to ASEAN. The MEA, in a statement, had said that Tandon is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Nath Kovind
- India
- Afghanistan
- Rashtrapati Bhavan
- ASEAN
ALSO READ
Armed forces, GOI committed to Make In India intiative: Rawat
Uttar Pradesh artisan hopeful after govt discusses to boost Indian toys manufacturing units
Indians score walk-off win over Hader, Brewers
With record spike of 90,633 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 41-lakh mark
India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases