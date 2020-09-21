India's Ambassador-designate to Afghanistan calls on President Ram Nath Kovind

India's Ambassador-designate to Afghanistan, Rudrendra Tandon, called on President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday here at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Tandon is a 1994 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, who was appointed as India's Ambassador to Afghanistan in August.

Immediately before this appointment, Tandon has served as the Ambassador of India to ASEAN. The MEA, in a statement, had said that Tandon is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)