West Bengal DGP showing don't-care attitude, ostrich stance on law and order situation: Guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday slammed the director-general of police for his "don't-care attitude" and "ostrich stance" on the law and order situation in the state, which has turned into a "haven" to terror and crime. Dhankhar said he was surprised at the DGP's "two-sentence" response to his confidential communication, and asked the state police chief to meet him by September 26 to impart details of the "alarming decline in law and order" and the steps required to tone it up.

The governor said there can just be no takers of the DGP's assertion that "West Bengal Police firmly adheres to the path laid down by law. There is no discrimination for or against anyone in an extra-legal sense". Nothing can be farther from the grim reality and truth, Dhankhar asserted.

"Anguished at DGP West Bengal Police 'don't care' ostrich stance on law and order... The state is a safe haven to terror, crime, flourishing illegal bomb-making, corruption resulting in atrocious violation of human rights, and the oppressive quelling of all opposition. "All elements antithetical to rule of law are amply reflected day in and day out," Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the state government over a host of issues, said.

He alleged it is an open secret that the West Bengal government is functioning on "police crutches", and the police, "ever in political readiness", is abandoning its lawful public duty. "Such 'capitulation' benumbs rule of law and saps essence and spirit of the Supreme Court judgment that affords him (DGP) fixed two-year tenure so that he may act as per law and independently," the governor said.

Instead of being the protector of human rights, Dhankhar said, the police in the state "is turning out as a severe threat to such rights". "All these sinister developments are expectedly in the know of the DGP. He must know a day of reckoning, and not far enough, awaits all such transgressions that as a constitutional head I cannot and will not overlook," he said.