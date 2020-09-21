DSGMC protests kidnapping of Sikh girl in Pakistan
Members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Monday gathered near the Pakistan High Commission here to protest the alleged abduction of a Sikh girl in the neighbouring country. He alleged that about 15 days back, the daughter of Granthi of Gurdwara Panja Sahib was abducted by two people and there is no news of her yet despite her family's repetitive pleas to the authorities in Pakistan.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 17:35 IST
Members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Monday gathered near the Pakistan High Commission here to protest the alleged abduction of a Sikh girl in the neighbouring country. A 22-year-old Sikh girl went missing in Pakistan's Punjab province, with police saying they have launched a case against an "unknown abductor", according to a media report on Sunday. The incident occurred recently in Attock district's Hassanabdal city, which is home to the famous Gurdwara Panja Sahib -- one of the most sacred sites in Sikhism.
DSGMC chairman Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that the daughter of the head Granthi of Gurdwara Panja Sahib was abducted recently. He alleged that about 15 days back, the daughter of Granthi of Gurdwara Panja Sahib was abducted by two people and there is no news of her yet despite her family's repetitive pleas to the authorities in Pakistan. The Delhi Police said around 40 to 50 people staged a protest near the Chanakyapuri police station. "The protesters were requested to vacate the area following which they left. No one was either detained or arrested," a senior police officer said.
Sirsa said on Sunday, a delegation of DSGMC had met an official of the Ministry of External Affairs, demanding that the central government raise the issue of the alleged abduction of Sikh girls in Pakistan..
