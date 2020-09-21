Sawant urges govt to extend all support for revival of BSNL, MTNL

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Monday urged the government to extend all support for the revival of state-owned BSNL and MTNL. Raising the matter during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Sawant said it was stated by the government that 4G services would be provided through BSNL but it has not yet been done.

Employees who have taken VRS have not yet received their full compensation, he alleged. "Please pay all the dues... and I urge the government to support BSNL and MTNL and revive these firms," he added.

Raising an earthquake-related matter, Apna Dal (S) MP Anupriya Patel said that India should learn from Japan which has trained its people to deal with such natural calamities. She said that the National Disaster Management Authority had asked states to implement earthquake-resistant building code and "I urge to check with states" whether they have implemented that or not.

Shriniwas Patil (NCP) urged the Centre to intervene in the matter of Maratha reservation in Maharashtra. He said that widespread discontent is being expressed by members of the Maratha community since September 9 in Maharashtra. K Sridhar (YSRCP) asked the central government to come out with proper steps to ban single-use plastic as soon as possible.