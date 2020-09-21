Left Menu
Development News Edition

81.8pc conviction rate in cases tried under SLL in 2018, 50 pc in IPC crimes: Govt

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Rai also said that 31,32,954 cases were registered that year under IPC and trials were completed in 12,77,011 cases. People were convicted in 6,38,955 cases (50 pc of the cases tried), he said, citing the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:03 IST
81.8pc conviction rate in cases tried under SLL in 2018, 50 pc in IPC crimes: Govt

India had a conviction rate of 81.8 per cent in cases in which the trial was completed under the special and local laws (SLL) and of 50 per cent in cases in which the trial was completed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in 2018, the government informed Parliament Monday. As many as 19,41,680 cases were registered under the SLL and trials were completed in 13,89,104, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said.

He said people were convicted in 11,36,680 cases (81.8 pc of the cases tried). In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Rai also said that 31,32,954 cases were registered that year under IPC and trials were completed in 12,77,011 cases.

People were convicted in 6,38,955 cases (50 pc of the cases tried), he said, citing the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. The queries on the crime rate in the country were raised by Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra, a Biju Janata Dal leader from Odisha.

"'Police' and 'public order' are state subjects under the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India and state governments are responsible for prevention, detection, registration and investigation of crime and for prosecuting the criminals through their law enforcement agencies," Rai said. "Conviction rate depends upon a number of factors like available evidence, number of trained police personnel, forensics facilities, number of courts and judicial officers, number of public prosecutors, etc," he added. According to the data provided by the minister for 2018, the highest conviction rate in IPC cases (90pc) was achieved for offences relating to adulteration or sale of food/drugs; the lowest was for criminal misappropriation (7pc).

The conviction rate in murder cases was 41.4 per cent, rape 27.2 per cent and riots 18.8 per cent, it showed. In SLL crimes, a 100 per cent conviction rate was achieved in cases lodged under The Air and The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, followed by Noise Pollution Act (99.7 pc) and the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (98.1 pc), it showed.

However, there was a zero per cent conviction rate in the three cases lodged under the Protection of Civil Rights Act against STs, 77 cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 72 cases under the MACOCA or Control of Organised Crimes and 87 under the Chit Funds Act, the data showed..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: Madrid asks for help from Spanish army against coronavirus surge; Navalny tells Russia to hand over clothes he was wearing when he fell into coma and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Who is our enemy Neutral Switzerland votes on fighter jetsSwitzerland, which last fought a foreign war more than 200 years ago and has no discernable enemies, wants to spend billions on ne...

Odd News Roundup: As Rome boosts micro-mobility, some complain of E-scooters gone wild

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.As Rome boosts micro-mobility, some complain of E-scooters gone wildTheyre a far cry from the ancient Roman chariots immortalized in the 1959 classic movie Ben-Hur, but critics say they can ...

US STOCKS-Dow set to drop 500 points on virus fears, stimulus uncertainty

The Dow was set to drop 500 points at the open on Monday as concerns about fresh coronavirus-driven lockdowns and the inability of Congress to agree on more fiscal stimulus raised fears about another hit to the domestic economy. Shares of a...

People News Roundup: Emmy Awards air as giant video conference with TV's top stars; UK paper being sued by Meghan disputes her concern about privacy

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.UK paper being sued by Meghan disputes her concern about privacyLawyers for a British newspaper that is being sued for invasion of privacy by Meghan, the wife of Britains Prince Harry, ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020