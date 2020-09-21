Padikkal, ABD help RCB post 163/5 against SRH

Padikkal, ABD help RCB post 163/5 against SRHPTI | Dubai | Updated: 21-09-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 21:25 IST
Devdutt Padikkal struck an impressive 56 on debut before a typical explosive half century by AB de Villiers helped Royal Challengers post 163 for 5 in their IPL opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday
Opener Aaron Finch chipped in with a handy 29 after the RCB were sent in to bat
For SRH, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma and Vijay Shankar took a wicket apiece. Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Banaglore: 163 for 5 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 56, AB de Villiers 51; T Natarajan 1/34).
