Padikkal, ABD help RCB post 163/5 against SRH

Devdutt Padikkal struck an impressive 56 on debut before a typical explosive half century by AB de Villiers helped Royal Challengers post 163 for 5 in their IPL opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday

Opener Aaron Finch chipped in with a handy 29 after the RCB were sent in to bat

For SRH, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma and Vijay Shankar took a wicket apiece. Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Banaglore: 163 for 5 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 56, AB de Villiers 51; T Natarajan 1/34).