India lodges protest with Pak over abduction of Sikh girl

The external affairs ministry has summoned a senior official of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest with him over yet another incident of alleged abduction of a Sikh girl in Punjab province of that country, government sources said. The ministry has also issued a note verbale to Islamabad strongly raising its concerns over the incident.

"A senior official of the Pakistani High Commission was summoned on last Friday and a strong protest was lodged with him over the abduction," said a source. According to reports, the Sikh girl was abducted from Panja Sahib region of Punjab province recently.

Last month also, India raised with Pakistan an incident of a Sikh girl being forcibly converted to Islam in Punjab province. A report by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) earlier this year said that women including minor girls from religious minority communities continue to be victims of religious violence and persecution in Pakistan.